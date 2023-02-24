Need severe weather gear? This weekend is prime shopping time

Severe weather sales tax weekend is Friday through Sunday

If you’re in need of items useful during severe weather events, Feb. 24 through Feb. 26 is a great time to buy in Alabama because most cities and counties are participating in the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

That means you can buy a bunch of items sales tax free, saving you around 10% off on top of any other sales prices.

Prominent items on the list include:

Most household batteries

Radios, including NOAA weather radios

Self-powered lights including glow sticks, flashlights and lanterns

Tarps and plastic sheeting

Plywood and other window coverings

Coolers and water storage containers

First aid kits

Reusable ice

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Gas containers

A one-time purchase of a portable generator up to $1,000

Check out the full list of covered items right here.