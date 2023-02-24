Need severe weather gear? This weekend is prime shopping time
Severe weather sales tax weekend is Friday through Sunday
If you’re in need of items useful during severe weather events, Feb. 24 through Feb. 26 is a great time to buy in Alabama because most cities and counties are participating in the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
That means you can buy a bunch of items sales tax free, saving you around 10% off on top of any other sales prices.
Prominent items on the list include:
- Most household batteries
- Radios, including NOAA weather radios
- Self-powered lights including glow sticks, flashlights and lanterns
- Tarps and plastic sheeting
- Plywood and other window coverings
- Coolers and water storage containers
- First aid kits
- Reusable ice
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Gas containers
- A one-time purchase of a portable generator up to $1,000
Check out the full list of covered items right here.