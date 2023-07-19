Need school supplies? Get them this weekend during tax-free holiday

back to school shopping

If your school supplies list is a mile long, this weekend is prime buying time in Alabama. Between Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23, you can buy certain school supplies, clothes and electronics sales tax-free in participating cities and counties around the state.

That’s a 10% discount if you’re shopping anywhere in Tuscaloosa County, and between 8% and 11% in other participating cities and counties around the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to stock up on supplies over the weekend, saying the following in a statement:

“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year. During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”

Major items on the sales tax-free list this weekend include:

Any book less than $30

Most school supplies, art supplies and instructional materials less than $50 per item

Computers and software less than $750 per item

Most clothing less than $100 per item

If you’re outside Tuscaloosa County, you can check and see if your area is participating right here.

Click to view the full list of eligible items here. You can view the same list via PDF below:

2023_03_2023-Back-to-School-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Fact-Sheet

