Need ideas for the weekend? Here’s charity events happening

Black Warrior Brewing Company is nestled downtown by Left Hand Soap Co.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there are a variety of charity events happening across Tuscaloosa.

On Saturday, you can watch people go “Over the Edge” starting at 9 a.m. as participants get to rappel down a tower because of the money they raised for Youth For Christ.

Some familiar faces will be taking part in this event, including WVUA 23’s Jabaree Prewitt, Matt Travis and Dylan Morgan.

The eighth annual Fire Truck Pull is also taking place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the University Mall. There will be a $250 registration fee for a team of 10, and all proceeds will go toward the Arc of Tuscaloosa.

Later in the evening, you can head over to the Black Warrior Brewing Company’s bingo night. All proceeds go toward Tuscaloosa’s One Place.