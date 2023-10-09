Need help making Christmas special? Now’s the time to sign up for assistance

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Boyce

If you need assistance with gifts and other necessities this Christmas, there are several places in the Tuscaloosa area that can help. But you’ll need to apply soon because some deadlines are approaching quickly.

Tuscaloosa’s One Place does Holiday Heart every year. It is a Christmas initiative that provides families in need with gifts and food. TOP supports as many families in West Alabama as it can, but that number depends on sponsorships and donations.

TOP Director for School Social Work Hannah Lancaster said it’s great the organization can help families through this initiative, especially when Christmas causes stress for families who are struggling financially.

“I think this is a perfect way to streamline these resources to the families so that they can better enjoy the holidays,” Lancaster said.

Holiday Heart is available for TOP clients, Lancaster said.

“But we always encourage individuals within West Alabama, especially Tuscaloosa County School System, to reach out to your school social worker,” Lancaster said.

You can also reach out to the nonprofit directly by going to their website or calling 205-462-1000.

Tuscaloosa Police Department also sponsors families in need during the holidays, with Christmas with a Cop.

“It’s a joyful event. It’s exciting when you see a kid get what they want for Christmas,” said TPD Chief Deputy Sebo Sanders.

Last year, Sanders dressed as Santa Claus and arrived at homes on a motorcycle to deliver gifts alongside TPD employees.

Sanders said TPD finds the families it helps through word of mouth, referrals, and one year after an officer responded to a call.

“Our role is a very big one because every police officer in the department put into to give to the family,” Sanders said.

If you know of a family in need and want to refer them to TPD, you can call the main headquarters at 205-349-2121.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is accepting applications between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. Applications are accepted in person at the Salvation Army, 2902 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

Toys for Tots will be accepting applications soon, and you can watch their website for updates on when to apply and how to donate.