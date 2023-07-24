Need help getting school supplies? Local organizations hosting giveaways

Need a little help ensuring your children have everything on their back-to-school supplies lists? Here are local agencies and events offering backpack or school supplies giveaways so no student gets left behind.

This story will be updated as new giveaways are announced.

If you can’t make it to a giveaway and need help getting school supplies for your children, contact their school and request assistance.

TCC (Verizon) Tuscaloosa

Authorized Verizon dealer TCC in Tuscaloosa is participating in the corporation’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway July 30.

TCC Tuscaloosa is located at 1825 McFarland Blvd. N, Suite 230 in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League

The Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League is hosting its annual backpack giveaway 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the PAL gym on 25th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Supplies-filled backpacks will be available on a first come, first served basis, and 600 backpacks are available.

C&J Resources

Local tutoring center C&J Resources, located at 535 Jack Warner Parkway NE Suite E-2, is hosting its third annual backpack giveaway at 9 a.m. Aug. 5.