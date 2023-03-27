Need help dressing for success? Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting giveaway Wednesday

Need help dressing and feeling your best ahead of a job interview? Tuscaloosa’s One Place is hosting an Interview Prep and Hygiene Giveaway on Wednesday at Jaycee Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m., and participants will be able to freely shop for any items they may need to feel ready for potential interviews or jobs.

“At TOP, we know people on the job hunt may not have the supplies to dress for success, and when you feel your best, you perform your best,” said TOP Workforce Programs Director Lauren Collier in a statement. “We are excited to show up for our community and help provide essential items that may be hard to come by with rising costs.”

Items available include:

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap and body wash

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Other toiletry items

Men’s and women’s clothing appropriate for interviews

This is event is free and open to the public, and will continue until all supplies are distributed.