Need a summer job? Consider being a lifeguard

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

Do you like being outside in the summer heat near a spot where you can hop into a pool and cool off? Do you need a summer job? The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is in dire need of lifeguards.

PARA is working on recruiting and training as many lifeguards as possible ahead of the summer swim season. Anyone 15 or older can undergo the training, and those who work for PARA as a lifeguard will be paid $12 an hour.

“It is critical that we have enough lifeguards to open our aquatic facilities,” said PARA Aquatics Supervisor Mark Harrison. “We have aquatic facilities all across Tuscaloosa County and we are recruiting and training lifeguards right now.”

Training is provided by certified American Red Cross lifeguard instructors, and the job is pretty fun, Harrison said.

“It’s a really great summer job,” he said. “It is one of the most fun jobs you will ever have.”

PARA’s outdoor pools begin the summer season May 26.

