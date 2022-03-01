Need a spring break camp for your kids? Here’s some options
By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson
If you’re a busy parent and can’t take time off over spring break, weeklong camps are a useful option. They offer children a special experience and many are focused on fun activities or learning. Most camps operate during regular working hours, so parents can drop their children off before work and pick them up on the way home.
Here are some options happening over the next few weeks around the Tuscaloosa area:
Kentuck Art Center workshops:
- Spring Break Art Exploration Camp
- March 14-16, 9-11 a.m.
- Ages 8-12
- Tuition: $150; all supplies included
- Spring Break Clay Camp
- March 14-16, 1-3 p.m.
- Ages 6-10
- Tuition: $150; all supplies included
For more information, visit kentuck.org/workshops.
- Spring Break Mini Camp
- March 15-16, 10 a.m.-noon
- Ages 4-12
- Tuition: $70 per child
To register visit ladyelines.square.site.
Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre:
- Spring Break Camp 2022
- March 14-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Ages 5-18
- Tuition: $250 per camper
To register visit tuscaloosachildrenstheatre.net.
Shelton State Community College:
- Options include basketball for boys and girls, baseball, softball, cheerleading and theatre
- March 14-17
- Ages 6-14 years old
- Tuition: $100
To register or learn more, visit athletics.sheltonstate.edu/information.
Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority:
- School Holiday Camps
- Mary Ann Phelps Activity Center, Jerry Tingle Activity Center
- March 14-18, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Tuition: $20 per child per day
For more information, click here.