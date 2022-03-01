Need a spring break camp for your kids? Here’s some options

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

If you’re a busy parent and can’t take time off over spring break, weeklong camps are a useful option. They offer children a special experience and many are focused on fun activities or learning. Most camps operate during regular working hours, so parents can drop their children off before work and pick them up on the way home.

Here are some options happening over the next few weeks around the Tuscaloosa area:

Spring Break Art Exploration Camp March 14-16, 9-11 a.m. Ages 8-12 Tuition: $150; all supplies included

Spring Break Clay Camp March 14-16, 1-3 p.m. Ages 6-10 Tuition: $150; all supplies included



For more information, visit kentuck.org/workshops.

Art Garage:

Spring Break Mini Camp March 15-16, 10 a.m.-noon Ages 4-12 Tuition: $70 per child



To register visit ladyelines.square.site.

Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre:

Spring Break Camp 2022 March 14-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 5-18 Tuition: $250 per camper



To register visit tuscaloosachildrenstheatre.net.

Shelton State Community College:

Options include basketball for boys and girls, baseball, softball, cheerleading and theatre

March 14-17

Ages 6-14 years old

Tuition: $100

To register or learn more, visit athletics.sheltonstate.edu/information.

Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority:

School Holiday Camps Mary Ann Phelps Activity Center, Jerry Tingle Activity Center March 14-18, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuition: $20 per child per day



For more information, click here.