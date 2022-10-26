Need a new roof? Habitat for Humanity might be able to help

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is expanding its roof replacement program.



The replacement program isn’t new, but it is expanding with the help of Strengthen Alabama Homes. Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties are already covered, and Habitat is expanding into Greene and Hale counties.

Homeowners can apply for as much as $10,000 toward the cost of a new roof that adheres to Fortified Roof standards, meaning the roof is capable of standing up to higher winds than other roofs.

Homeowners interested in the program must pay any cost above the $10,000 grant amount, must have homeowners insurance with wind coverage and must meet income requirements. Learn more about the requirements right here.