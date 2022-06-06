Need a job in Hale County? West AlabamaWorks hosts job fair June 9

West AlabamaWorks and the city of Greensboro are teaming up to help employees and employers find each other with a job fair this week.



The event is happening from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the National Guard Armory, 515 Greene St. in Greensboro.

They’re looking for people who are out of a job or those who are seeking out a potential new career path or trade.

“As we continue our Regional Workforce Hiring Event Tours, we want to connect local business and industry with qualified candidates to fill multiple positions,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones. “Events like these make it possible to showcase regional employers in a way that will encourage job-seeking community members to take advantage of the career opportunities available in Alabama’s Black Belt region.”

Employers attending include Peco, Foster Farms, Prystup Packaging Products, Coastal Industrial Contractors, Hale County Healthcare Authority, Whitfield Regional Hospital, Naos Staffing LLC, DCH Health System, Phifer Incorporated, The Westervelt Company, Love’s and Speedco Truck Care, Globe Life Insurance.

Job seekers can find additional employers on westalabamajobs.com.

Candidates are encouraged to dress business casual and treat the event like a job interview.