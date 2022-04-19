Need a job in Fayette? Job fair happening Wednesday

If you live near Fayette and are looking for a job, you’re in luck. The Fayette Career Center is hosting a job fair at the Fayette Civic Center Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In all, 12 employers will be available for on-site applications and interviews, including:

The Fayette Civic Center is located at 534 Temple Ave. N. in Fayette.

“There are great job opportunities right now and area employers are really struggling to reach job seekers,” said Career Center Manager Sharron Owens. “We hope to attract a larger crowd by having it at the Fayette Civic Center. All job seekers are encouraged to dress for success, to be prepared to interview, and to bring a resume if possible.”