NCAA considering shortening transfer portal windows

Alabama head coach Nate Oats looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament against San Diego State, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Just days after Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced his plans to transfer, the NCAA drafted a proposal to shorten the transfer portal window.

According to the NCAA website, “the council introduced a proposal to reduce notification-of-transfer windows to 30 days, down from 60,” after data collected from the past year showed that most student-athletes entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the window to transfer.

Division I approves changes to student-athlete reinstatement guidelines for sports wagering violations, modernizes penalty considerations.https://t.co/ZNJ74LVIhd — NCAA PR (@NCAA_PR) June 28, 2023

The proper committees will review the proposal, “gather additional feedback, and offer potential amendments to the proposal over the summer.” The council could cast its final vote on the proposal as early as October.