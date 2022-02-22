National Weather Service offering storm spotter classes

Attention, weather lovers! This is for you!

Have you ever thought about being a storm spotter?

If so, now’s your chance, and you can do it for free.

The National Weather Service is hosting online storm spotter training next month.

Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Nick Lolley said it’s a valuable training opportunity.

“When I took over as director at the EMA, that’s the first class that I had to take,” Lolley said. “They break it down for you very simple. You do not have to be a meteorologist. It is something I think everybody should do so that you’ll know what to do in times of storms.”

Basic training is available:

Tuesday, March 8, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.

Advanced training is available:

Tuesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m.

You can register for or attend any of the classes by clicking right here.