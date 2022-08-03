National water partnership to help Greene, Lowndes counties

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Two Alabama counties will receive resource assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency for better wastewater management.

According to a press release, Greene and Lowndes counties are among 11 communities taking part in the “Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative,” a nationwide partnership between federal and local agencies designed to help “historically under-served communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack credited the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting people living and working in rural areas with this initiative.

“Access to modern, reliable wastewater infrastructure is a necessity, and the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to doing everything we can to ensure every family and every child in America has access to these vital services,” he said in a statement.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said the partnership achieved through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will “restore dignity and opportunity to rural communities here in Alabama and across the country.”

For more information on getting your community involved, visit epa.gov.