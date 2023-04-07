National Walking Day encourages people to get out and get fit

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Chaney Scott

The first Wednesday of April is recognized annually as National Walking Day. The day serves to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk– like reduced risk of heart disease and stroke, losing weight, and improved management of conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The University of Alabama Wellness and Work Life team provides resources for better work and wellness habits throughout the year. Wednesday, they encouraged people to walk during their lunch hour, instead of eating at their desks.

Alvin Niuh walks daily. He said walking is a great way for him to stay fit.

“Walking is one of the easiest things to do to stay active. Everybody can take a couple of steps and walk. You don’t need special equipment. It can be done at any time during the day. I have to walk to classes on this campus so I just make it part of my daily life,” Niuh said.

The university provided water and nutrition flavor packets walkers for walkers.

The Wellness and Work Life teams hosts several events throughout the year. Its most popular is the Crimson Couch to 5k which is open to the public.