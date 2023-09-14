National Suicide Prevention Month: A reminder to check in with loved ones

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. for residents younger than 45, above heart disease and cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The only cause of death higher for that age group is unintentional injury.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the local Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation is focused on bringing more awareness and showcasing how much help is available.

Foundation Executive Director JacQuan Winters said the first step in prevention, after all, is awareness.

“Suicide is something that affects everyone,” Winters said. “And really, suicide is also the most preventable form of death. If you know the warning signs, if you know how to be a pillar or beacon of hope for someone and how to help them through the issues that they may be going through, you can save a life.”

Common warning signs that someone may be considering suicide, Winters said, include:

A sudden loss of interest in regular activities

Giving away personal belongings

Withdrawing from friends and family

According to the CDC, someone in the U.S. dies by suicide every 11 minutes.

A big factor in getting people the help they need is accessible mental health services, but Mental Health America reports that in 2022, Alabama was ranked 50 out of 51 for access to care.

“Of course, being in Alabama we are one of the lowest states for access to mental health resources,” Winters said. “One thing about Tuscaloosa County right now is that we’re getting a crisis center, and so that’s going to be big for our community.”

Alabama is on track to open six mental health crisis centers around the state, including one in Tuscaloosa County.

Winters said he encourages people to educate themselves on how they can help someone who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988. The line is open 24/7 and a trusted representative will answer.

If you or someone you love is in immediate danger, visit your nearest emergency room.