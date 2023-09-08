National football shows arrive in Tuscaloosa ahead of Texas game

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

SEC Nation and ESPN College Gameday have arrived in T-Town for this Saturday’s game. Both shows took over campus Thursday afternoon in preparation for Saturday morning’s shows.

SEC Nation will be live from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. hosted by Marty McGee, Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Paul Finebaum.

The highly anticipated ESPN College Gameday show will begin at 8 a.m. on the quad in front of Lloyd Hall.

Also, headed to town is the Barstool College Football Show with Christopher Mobley. This show will be set up along the Strip Saturday. The show starts at 4pm CST.

Crowds are expected for all shows.

-kn