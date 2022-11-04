NASA’s moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

nasa moon rocket

The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs.

The 322-foot rocket departed its Florida hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday.

NASA is aiming for a launch attempt in mid-November, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August.

Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/4/2022 12:29:46 PM (GMT -5:00)