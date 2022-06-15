NAACP to celebrate Juneteenth with several events this week

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Tuscaloosans will have the opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth with a variety of events this week and weekend leading up to the federal holiday on Monday, June 20.

The Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP is hosting two informational meetings and two celebrations to celebrate the 157th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States.

The McDonald Hughes Community Center will host a financial literacy and home buying seminar on Thursday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The free event aims to “provide participants with the tools to equip them to make sound financial decisions and provide information on building generational wealth,” according to the organization’s Facebook page.

On Friday, the C.A. Fredd Campus of Shelton State Community College will hold a forum for youth and seniors to discuss issues affecting the two groups and provide resources to affect the future for the better.

Two celebrations are slated to rock Palmore Park this weekend, Saturday, June 18 with a parade, cookout, food trucks and music for the whole family.

The first-annual parade will line up at Westlawn Middle School at 9:30 a.m. that morning, and end at the McDonald Hughes Community Center.

Deontay Wilder, the former World Boxing Council heavyweight titleholder and a Tuscaloosa native, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

Back at Palmore Park, the community cookout will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m, with State Senator Bobby Singleton (District 24) and State Representative A.J. McCampbell (District 71) serving as the day’s “grill masters.”

The second celebration starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m., with live music by Nathaniel Kimble, D.J. Tank Sinatra, D.J. Melo, Caroline Shines & Impulse Band and Rapper Sagathe9th.

Food for this event includes Archibald & Woodrow’s Barbecue and Bean Me Up Scotty Organic Eatery. Guests are invited to bring their own tents, chairs, grills and coolers.

And on Monday, June 20, internationally-renowned folk artist Yvonne Wells will speak at a “Living Legend” Luncheon at Shelton State’s C.A. Fredd Campus from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for this event are $35 each. For reserved table prices, contact the NAACP at tuscaloosanaacp@gmail.com.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

While President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed those enslaved people in the Confederate states in 1863, it was not until the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 that slavery ended across the country.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last June, and the City of Tuscaloosa will have the holiday as a paid-day off for the second year in a row.