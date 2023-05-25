NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Lyric Franklin

The NAACP is urging travelers avoid visiting Florida right now, alleging the state under Gov. Ron DeSantis has become openly hostile to African Americans and members of the LGBTQ community.

The state recently passed legislation that bans books and curriculum surrounding the discussion, teaching and inclusion of Black Americans.

The NAACP is trying to use its voice and influence to put an end to divisive legislation and wants people to be aware that their lives are not valued in Florida.

“A lot of African Americans travel to Florida to vacation,” said NAACP Tuscaloosa chapter President Lisa Young. “Their tourism is a part of their biggest industry in Florida. So if we go to Florida and we support DeSantis, that is buying into his ideology, and we cannot afford to do that. We cannot afford to go backwards.”

Other organizations including The Human Rights Campaign and The Florida Immigrant Coalition have issued similar travel advisories.