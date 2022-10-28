N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks.

Friday’s launches came after the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”

South Korea’s military says it detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around Friday noon.

The back-to-back launches, the North’s first ballistic missile tests since Oct. 14, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day field exercises, which North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/28/2022 8:33:34 AM (GMT -5:00)