Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in Alabama, Europe

doctor

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children.

They think it may related to a type of virus usually associated with colds.

The U.K., U.S., Ireland and Spain have all reported cases in which children came down with hepatitis – an inflammation of the liver that in some cases can become life-threatening.

The U.S. cases were all in Alabama, but officials are looking for other cases elsewhere. None of the children have died, but a few needed liver transplants.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/15/2022 3:19:10 PM (GMT -5:00)