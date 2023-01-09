Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elon Musk doesn’t think he can get a fair trial in San Francisco.

Instead, the billionaire wants a federal judge to shift a shareholder lawsuit trial to Texas.

In a filing submitted late Friday, Musk’s attorneys argue that negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

They say news stories have personally blamed Musk for recent Bay Area layoffs at Twitter.

Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, to Austin in late 2021.

If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers urged that the trial be postponed until negative publicity around his purchase of Twitter has died down.

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2023 11:25:08 AM (GMT -6:00)