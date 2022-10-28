Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?

The Associated Press

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty.

The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Two people familiar with the deal said Thursday that Musk was in charge.

They also said he ousted three top Twitter executives.

Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company.

And he has shared few concrete plans for how he will run it.

The New York Stock Exchange began the process Friday to delist Twitter.

That means everyday investors will no longer be able to buy and sell stock in the company.

