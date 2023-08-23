Murder conviction upheld for Randy Earl Britford

By WVUA 23 News Producer MJ Miller

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of a Tuscaloosa County man. Randy Earl Britford was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in 2021. Britford, 43, is guilty of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jacquire Lafayette Douglas and the attempted murder of his estranged wife Sheritta Taylor.

Taylor had filed for divorce and had a restraining order against Britford when he went to a home in Fosters and killed Taylor’s boyfriend Jacquire Lafayette Douglas. Two children were in the home at the time.