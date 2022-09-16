Mural at Stillman College honors Black Lives Matter movement

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Emily Benito

Stillman College now has a permanent reminder that Black Lives Matter on its campus thanks to a local artist.

Freelance artist, art teacher and Stillman graduate Christopher Wooten painted the large mural atop Stillman’s Greek row parking lot.

Wooten said he was honored at the request and happy he could help create a sense of community on campus.

“I heard that many students were really amped about seeing it on campus,” he said. “They felt a sense of belonging and a sense of community seeing the mural on campus. It was like, ‘Hey, this is for us and this represents us and the movement that is going on in the United States. That we do matter, that Black lives do matter.’ ”

He also said this was a special opportunity for him as an artist.

“It’s not every day that you get to leave your mark on an institution like Stillman College,” he said. “For me to have this opportunity to beautify the campus and to share my talent with my alma mater, and to share my talent with the world and whoever else comes to see this campus, that’s something beyond what I thought I’d ever be able to do with my art.”

Wooten said he’s recently branched out into the world of woodworking, and art has always been something that brings him peace.