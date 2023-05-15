Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Mercedes plant

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the parking lot of the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Plant in Vance last week.

Sheriff’s investigators confirm the break-ins happened early Wednesday. Some vehicles had their windows smashed and others had been left unlocked.

TCSO Sgt. Josh Hastings said investigators are figuring out how many vehicles were involved.

“We were provided with some stuff from the grounds at Mercedes that have been helpful with this investigation,” said Hastings. “Again, we are following up with any lead that we can, and we would ask that if the public has any information that they please pass it along to us as well.”

This is a good reminder, Hastings said, that drivers should always lock their vehicles and never leave anything valuable inside. If you must leave something important in your car, like a purse or cellphone, put it in a place that’s not visible to someone looking inside your window.

No suspects have been arrested.

On Friday, MBUSI released the following statement:

“The safety of our Team Members and their property/our campus is of critical importance to MBUSI – we take this very seriously. MBUSI confirmed that cars were broken into overnight while in MBUSI’s parking lots on two different nights and the incidents were reported to the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department. The plant is assisting with the investigation. MBUSI has increased security on its campus and restricted entry to certain gates. We have informed our Team Members and encouraged them not to leave valuables in vehicles and to secure doors and windows of their cars.”

If you have any information regarding the incident, call TCSO at 205-752-0616.