Multi-agency arrest made in Hale County murder investigation

It only took a day for special agents to arrest a suspect in a Hale County murder case. Keoviance Kentrell Scott-Golsby, age 23, was arrested Tuesday, May 2 for the murder of Nicholas Nickson, age 27. Both men are from Sawyerville.

Officers said Nickson was shot to death in the 200 block of Jones Street in Greensboro. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, May 1. No mention was made of a motive or what may have led to the shooting or arrest.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) worked alongside the Hale County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensboro Police Department, and the 4th Circuit District Attorney’s Office after an investigation was launched by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

Scott-Golsby was booked into the Hale County Detention Facility. The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests may be made.

If anyone has information on this case, you’re urged to call (334) 418-8852. You can remain anonymous by leaving tips on the crime hotline at 1-800-392-8011 or email sbi.investigations@alea.gov.