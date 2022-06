Mule Day returns to Gordo this weekend

Courtesy of Gordo Area Chamber of Commerce

Mule Day and Chickenfest is back in downtown Gordo this weekend, offering family-friendly fun, shopping from local makers and plenty of Southern charm.

The event is happening Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday.