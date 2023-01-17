Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

climate change

The Associated Press

The once-controversial idea of relocating an imperiled species to another island, country or continent for conservation is gaining increasing acceptance among scientists as a measure of last resort.

Yet the potential danger – and scientific debate – lies in what humans can’t predict.

Recently scientists have moved Tristram’s storm petrel chicks from beaches being submerged by rising sea levels to shores they’ve never bred on, 500 miles away on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Such relocations are still rare, but wildlife officials in the U.S. have drafted a proposal to guide scientists in deciding when it’s appropriate to deliberately move a threatened species outside its historical range.

1/17/2023 1:30:45 PM (GMT -6:00)