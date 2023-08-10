Moving in or out this week? Extra dumpsters available through Friday

If you’re a college student living in Tuscaloosa, there’s good odds you’re moving this week. That’s why the city of Tuscaloosa has rolled out nearly a dozen dumpsters in major student living areas just off the University of Alabama campus.

Dumpsters will be available in the following locations through Friday, Aug. 11.

893 Parkview Drive

Cloverdale Drive at Meador Drive

300 Thomas Street, behind apartment building

Seventh Avenue and 12th Street intersection

Eighth Avenue and 11th Street, in front of Capstone Condominiums

11th Avenue and 12th Street, in front of Heathrow Apartments

12th Street, behind Tutwiler

12th Street and 14th Avenue intersection

Eighth Avenue and 13th Street intersection

Sixth Avenue, behind Jack’s

These dumpsters are marked with move-in/move-out signage and are for residential use only. All debris must go inside the dumpsters, not on the ground.

If you’ve got recyclables like cardboard boxes, plastic bottles or bags, cans or paper products, they can be picked up via your blue curbside recycling bin or taken to drop-off recycling trailers located around the city. Looking for a recycling location? You can find them right here.

Have electronics that need to go? They can be taken to the Environmental Services Facility, 3440 Reese Phifer Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Have any questions? You can call Tuscaloosa 311 for assistance.

More information about available dumpsters can be found right here.