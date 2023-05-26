Move over, Arch Bridge: It’s the Luther Stancel Pate III Memorial Bridge now

The time for debate over the name of the Interstate 20/59 bridge over McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is over, as it’s been officially dubbed the Luther Stancel Pate III Memorial Bridge.

On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the resolution sponsored by state Sen. Gerald Allen regarding the bridge, which is named for the father of local business mogul and developer Stan Pate.

When the resolution was first brought to the Alabama legislature earlier this year, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama filed its own resolution encouraging county legislators to seek input from residents and area leaders before renaming infrastructure.

The resolution, SJR12, was read in the Senate in March, passed in the Senate and read in the House in April before being passed by the House May 23 and signed by Ivey May 25.