Moundville Native American Festival returns Wednesday

Hoop-dancer Lyndon Alec will return for the 2019 Moundville Native American Festival. Photo courtesy of UA.

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

The 2022 Moundville Native American Festival returns for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 at the University of Alabama Moundville Archeological Park.

The festival highlights nationally acclaimed artists, craftspeople and educators. It will include prominent Native American performers including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing, and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.

“The festival is one of the largest events that brings people to the park every year,” said Moundville Archaeological Park Director Clay Nelson in a statement. “And while virtual events can help educate about Moundville, nothing can compare to the site in-person.”

During the event, living history presenters will showcase how different Native American tribes lived and thrived with cooking, dressmaking and toolmaking demonstrations.

Nelson said experiencing the festival in person “helps illustrate what great engineering feats the Indigenous peoples of Alabama were doing in the 13th century.”

A children’s area will include crafts and educational opportunities.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Jones Archaeological Museum, gift shop and cafe during the festival.

Guests can also purchase traditional festival foods, Native American foods and crafts at the event.

“It’s important to learn about Moundville and then remind people that Native Americans are still around. They didn’t disappear,” said Nelson.

Festival hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person, and children 5 years and younger get in free.

You can learn more right here.