Moundville man facing capital murder charges after 2 shot, killed Saturday

Two people are dead and the man accused of their deaths is behind bars after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

It happened in the 3000 block of 20th Street just after 6 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found two adult men who had been shot inside the home. Both men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a Black man leaving the scene in a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and soon identified Devin Martez Quinzy, 30, of Moundville as a potential suspect. VCU contacted Quinzy by phone, and he turned himself in to police.

The first victim, 66-year-old Mitchell Lewis, died Saturday. The second victim, 64-year-old Kenny Walker, died early Sunday.

Walker is Quinzy’s father, VCU said.

Quinzy’s charges were upgraded from murder to capital murder Sunday, after Walker’s death. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on no bond, and the investigation is ongoing.