Moundville hosting Native American tools showcase at Saturday in the Park

Interested in Native American culture? The University of Alabama’s Moundville Archaeological Park is hosting its latest Saturday in the Park series this weekend, with this session focused on tools and weapons used by Indigenous peoples.

The event, happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones Archaeological Museum inside the park, features Bill Skinner demonstrating weapons including spear-throwers and bows alongside toolmaking traditions like flintknapping.

Participants can get hands-on experience with tools and toolmaking techniques at the event. Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult to participate, but everyone is welcome to observe.

The event is free with paid park admission, and participants are asked to fill out an online form available right here before the event.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for students and is free for children younger than 5, Moundville residents, Native American visitors and UA Museums members.