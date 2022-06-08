Moundville Archaeological Park hosting Saturday in the Park event June 11

The University of Alabama’s Moundville Archaeological Park is hosting a new Saturday in the Park event this weekend.

Saturday’s event features beadwork and textiles with Catherine Sloan, and activities are free with paid admission to the park.

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of or inside the Jones Archaeological Museum and will feature a hands-on activity for children.

Park admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for students, free for Moundville residents, children younger than 5, Native American visitors and UA Museums members.

The next Saturday in the Park after June 11 is June 25, when Rosa Hall will be offering information on Native foods and gardening.