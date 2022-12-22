Motorists are urged to prepare now for wintry weather

WVUA 23 chief meteorologist Richard Scott is calling for extremely cold weather, which could potentially produce a wintry mix in certain areas across the state leading up to and through the Christmas holidays.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages motorists who must drive during severe cold-weather to use extreme caution and to expect roadways and bridges/overpasses to be icy.

“We strongly encourage and recommend that people prepare now for the incoming weather,” said ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor. “In the event conditions worsen, people may need to adjust travel plans to avoid driving in severe weather.”

ALEA has the following traffic safety tips for preparing for wintry weather, as well as for traveling in hazardous conditions:

Do not use your vehicle’s cruise control. It can create issues that could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced-over bridges.

Monitor WVUA 23 news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and

check current road conditions.

Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911.

Remain alert for emergency vehicles and obey Alabama’s “move over” law.

Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels, use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions, and keep gas tanks at least half full.

Remember weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to

existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy

and slippery roads.

Stay connected with WVUA 23 News, as well as its social media pages for updates on weather and road conditions.

Turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.

Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous “black ice.”

Keep a blanket, first-aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your

vehicle.

