Motorcycle club hosts autism awareness ride

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club’s Tuscaloosa chapter hosted its third annual autism awareness community ride Saturday, getting members and motorcycle riders together for a great cause.

Members of the ride fired up their engines and rolled with thunder down part of Interstate 20/59.

Buffalo Soldiers member Sebo Sanders said highlighting a good cause with a ride is the best experience a motorcyclist could ask for.

“This is something that we need to be more aware of to be able to help out kids who have autism and people who have autism,” Sanders said. “So I think this is a great thing for Tuscaloosa and the community and also with the motorcycle community as well.”

The motorcade started at the Tuscaloosa Harley Davidson in Cottondale and stretched for a total of 24 miles.