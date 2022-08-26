Motorcycle club hosting fundraiser for family involved in Skyland wreck

The Martin family changed forever after a July 13 wreck on Skyland Boulevard, but the community is coming out and helping with their future.

Twins Malcolm and Miracle were left paralyzed and remain at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Mother Kara Martin was injured and left without the van she used for her cleaning business. Martin’s two other children received minor injuries.

Their road to recovery will be long and arduous, but the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club in Cottondale is stepping in to help.

The organization is hosting a benefit ride Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. The ride begins at the club, located at 5636 University Blvd. in Cottondale.

Cost is $20 per rider, and the money is going toward medical costs.

