Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia

crime, handcuffs

The Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia say the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher has been formally arrested on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun.

Newport News police released a booking photo of the 25-year-old woman and a brief statement that said she turned herself in at the local jail.

Police did not release any information regarding bail or whether she was incarcerated. Authorities announced the charges against her on Monday.

The shooting happened in January.

Teacher Abby Zwerner is already suing the city’s school system. She claims school officials ignored multiple warnings that the boy brought a gun to school that day.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/13/2023 5:06:01 PM (GMT -5:00)