Mother mourning son’s loss to Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Michaela Redmond

Three children are now fatherless and a loving family is missing an important member after 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. was killed during a drive-by shooting March 13.

Lobettaya Crumpton, Winston’s mother, said he was a loving family man who would have done anything to help anyone and stayed out of trouble.

“He spent time with his family, his girlfriend and the boys, or he’d come here and see me,” said Crumpton. “That’s what he liked to do, and he’d tell you that.”

Crumpton said learning of her son’s death was an overwhelming experience.

“Just to see my son laying there, it really did something to me,” said Crumpton. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to make it.”

Two arrests have been made in the case so far, but a loving father, son and brother is still gone, and Crumpton wants everyone to put down the guns.

“I lost my son, my firstborn,” said Crumpton. “Drop the guns, drop them because a baby was taken out of it and my son, so drop the guns.”

Crumpton said she is afraid to leave her house or even go outside.

Winston’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for burial expenses. You can donate right here.

“I thank everybody for donating,” said Crumpton. “I thank everybody, everybody. They are really helping out.”