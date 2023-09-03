Mostly Cloudy Labor Day… Warming Trend… Sunday PM Forecast Update… #alwx @wvua23

Happy Sunday, everyone! Also, cheers to a long weekend! The weather has gradually improved through the weekend comparing the soggy Friday evening to the cloudy, yet cooler Saturday which has led to another cloudy but warmer Sunday. Labor Day Monday appears to remain mostly cloudy but perhaps a few more peaks of sunshine than we’ve received all weekend. This should allow our temperature to reach 90° Monday afternoon before falling to the low 70s overnight. An afternoon or evening shower is possible but the majority of us won’t have any rain to deal with. Keep those evening cookout plans outdoors because it will be a very pleasant evening!

Throughout the week, temperatures increase into the mid 90s along with plentiful sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Thursday should be our warmest day with a high of 94°. The good news is throughout this entire week, the humidity will be just short of oppressive most of the time. Overall, the dew points will stay lower than usual, making those mid 90s not feel too terribly bad. Heat index values will remain at or below 100. Notice a few nights on the seven-day forecast where we drop into the upper 60s for overnight lows. This is nice for a change and hopefully some of the cooler nights this week are paired up for the next weekend and also the next Alabama game. Models are hinting at a cold front possibly swinging through around the timeframe of next weekend, so we’ll continue to monitor the data closely in case it appears temperatures will be cooler.

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

