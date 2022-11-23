Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

ukraine blackout

The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure has caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, piling more damage onto Ukraine’s already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as winter begins.

Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession on Wednesday and Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that “the vast majority of electricity consumers were cut off.”

Officials in Kyiv said three people were killed and nine wounded in the capital after a Russian strike hit a two-story building.

Russia has been pounding the power grid and other facilities with missiles and exploding drones for weeks.

11/23/2022 11:51:30 AM (GMT -6:00)