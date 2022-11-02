Morning shooting at apartment complex determined accidental discharge

crime, police tape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says a woman who told police this morning she’d been shot by an unknown assailant actually shot herself by mistake.

Police were called to an apartment complex on 48th Street East near the Skyland Boulevard Walmart around 10 a.m., where they found a woman who’d been shot. She was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

VCU took over the investigation and determined that although the victim at first told police she’d been shot by an unknown person at an unknown location, physical and other evidence suggested the victim shot and injured herself on accident.

The original shooting report was closed, and VCU has not yet determined whether or not the woman will be charged with filing a false police report or obstruction of government operations.