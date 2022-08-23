More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

That’s according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

The numbers lay bare the large volume of classified documents found at the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump – long before an FBI search of the property this month in which the Justice Department said 11 sets of classified records were located and removed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/23/2022 4:58:18 PM (GMT -5:00)