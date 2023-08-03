More information released on Interstate 20/59 shooting

Randarius Bevelle, 24, is the man investigators say shot into the vehicle Tuesday on I20, 59 North.

“He was found to be the perpetrator and he was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault in the first degree,” Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Captain Jack Kennedy said.

One man was struck in the shoulder. The incident was likely caused by road rage.

“There had been some kind of interaction while driving,” Kennedy said. “Possibly speeding or slowing down the spurred this aggression.”

We’ve probably all been irritated on the roadways by someone else’s driving, but Kennedy wants to reinforce that no matter how frustrated you get, violence is never the answer.

“Not only are you committing a crime, that can effect the rest of your life,” he said. “In this case you did hurt a victim, could have killed a victim. In this case you are on a busy, crowded interstate with cars zipping by. Obviously this entire incident is unsafe and criminal. I am very happy and impressed with our investigators. They were able to determine who the suspect was in such a short period of time and it appears they have made a solid case.”

While the most recent victim only experienced minor injuries, previous victims were not as fortunate.

VCU is still investigating two interstate shootings from 2020.

The first happened over the fourth of July weekend in 2020 near Exit 96.

Zakia Bibbs, 25, was fatally shot.

The second happened only a few months later in October near the 97 mile marker.

That victim, who has never been identified, was driving his family home from vacation when shots were fired into their vehicle, injuring and paralyzing the father.

No suspects have been identified in either case.

Captain Kennedy said eye witnesses in cases like these are extremely important, and are what helped solve this most recent shooting so quickly.

“We did have multiple witnesses that stayed behind on scene or pulled along side and the little bit that they knew from not being associated with it is invaluable,” Kennedy said. “That is something that is always useful. So, if you witness a crime, I know a lot of people do not want to get involved, but any information you can give us will make the difference.”

If you have any information on either interstate shooting from 2020, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

**–**