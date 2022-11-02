More improvements coming to Sokol Park

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is getting more money from the city of Tuscaloosa for maintaining Sokol Park.

On Tuesday the Tuscaloosa City Council approved $150,000 for repairs to park lights and roads.

District 4 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby said it’s been a long time coming.

“For years, those lights have needed replacing and repairing out at Sokol Park, for the ball fields that the kids play in. And we finally got moving on it,” Busby said.

While Tuscaloosa is spending a decent chunk of money on the project, Bubsy said they’re not the only local entity helping out.

“Tuscaloosa city and county split it,” Busby said. The city did some road paving for the turn lanes. The county was doing the lights. There was a cost overrun so they asked us to help out with that cost overrun. We ate $150,000 of that.”

Busby said the price of the project is something of a concern.

“We agreed to it during COVID, and it was going to be around $1 million,” he said. “Everything has gone up. As you see us getting bids back on construction projects, they’re hitting 40% to 60% above where we thought the bids would come in.”

Despite concern over rising construction costs, the decision was approved unanimously by the council.

There’s no word yet on when the lighting improvements will take place.