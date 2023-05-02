More families now eligible for WIC after guideline changes

WIC

More women who are pregnant or have young children are now qualified for Alabama’s Women, Infants and Children program after the state’s income guidelines were adjusted.

The program helps ensure the health of children and women who are pregnant, have had a baby within the past six months or are currently breastfeeding. Parents or guardians of children younger than 5 may also qualify for assistance.

WIC participants receive food benefits for each qualifying family member that can be used to purchase fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. Each child younger than 5 is eligible to receive $25 a month, pregnant and postpartum women are eligible for $44 a month and breastfeeding women are eligible for $49 a month.

Under 2023 federal poverty guidelines, participants qualify if:

Your family size is 2 with an annual income of $36,482

Your family size is 3 with an annual income of $45,991

Your family size is 4 with an annual income of $55,500

Your family size is 5 with an annual income of $65,009

Your family size is 6 with an annual income of $74,518

Check out the full income guidelines right here.

Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families qualify for WIC, and some family who don’t qualify for those programs may be eligible for WIC.

For more information about the WIC program, click right here.