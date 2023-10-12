More Americans support striking auto workers than car companies, an AP-NORC poll shows

The Associated Press

More Americans sympathize with the striking auto workers than with the three big car companies that employ them.

That’s one of the findings in a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research as the strike approaches the one-month mark.

The poll finds that more than half of Americans sympathize with the workers or support the workers and the car companies equally. Only 9% favor the automakers over the workers.

Workers went on strike Sept. 15 against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands.

