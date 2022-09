Montgomery Mayor speaks at Stillman College

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

TUSCALOOSA – Stillman College kicked off the new academic year Thursday, Sept. 1, with special guest Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed offering a convocation address.

Students, faculty and staff filled the seats to hear what Reed had to say.

Reed is the first African American mayor of Montgomery in its 200-year history.

He addressed the history of Stillman College and the impact the students continue to make.